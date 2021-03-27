210327-N-GF955-1109

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 27, 2021) Retired Capt. George Rhodes the commissioning commanding officer of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) presents a speech during the decommissioning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, March 27, 2021. Fort McHenry will be decommissioned after 33 years of service and is being placed Out of Commission in Reserve and will be towed to Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility Philadelphia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 14:02 Photo ID: 6573396 VIRIN: 210327-N-GF955-1109 Resolution: 4451x3561 Size: 2.08 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Fort McHenry Decommissioning Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SN Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.