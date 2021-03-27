USS Fort McHenry Decommissioning Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210327-N-GF955-1109
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 27, 2021) Retired Capt. George Rhodes the commissioning commanding officer of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) presents a speech during the decommissioning ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, March 27, 2021. Fort McHenry will be decommissioned after 33 years of service and is being placed Out of Commission in Reserve and will be towed to Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility Philadelphia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)

