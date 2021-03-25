Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Spinner 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Spc. Jeanette Cáceres, U.S. Army Reserve 390th Transportation Company from Puerto Rico, tracks cargo as stevedores stow vehicles and containers on the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command's USNS Bob Hope, bound for DEFENDER-Europe 21 linked exercise, Immediate Response. Her unit is augmenting the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution command team moving around 750 containers and rolling stock. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa. (U.S. Army photio by Kimberly Spinner)

    SDDC
    AMC
    USTRANSCOM
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

