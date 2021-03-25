SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

Spc. Jeanette Cáceres, U.S. Army Reserve 390th Transportation Company from Puerto Rico, tracks cargo as stevedores stow vehicles and containers on the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command's USNS Bob Hope, bound for DEFENDER-Europe 21 linked exercise, Immediate Response. Her unit is augmenting the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution command team moving around 750 containers and rolling stock. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa. (U.S. Army photio by Kimberly Spinner)

