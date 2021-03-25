SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

Michael Snipe, 841st Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Command, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command marine cargo specialist, monitors the vehicle and container stow process on the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command's USNS Bob Hope, bound for DEFENDER-Europe 21 linked exercise, Immediate Response. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)

