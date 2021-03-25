SDDC kicks off support to DEFENDER-Europe 21

Michael Snipe, 841st Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Command, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command marine cargo specialist, double checks the stow plan for Spc. Fred Rodriguez, U.S. Army Reserve 390th Transportation Company from Puerto Rico. Rodriguez is tracking cargo as stevedores stow vehicles and containers on the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command's USNS Bob Hope, bound for DEFENDER-Europe 21 linked exercise, Immediate Response. DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. This year’s exercise utilizes key ground and maritime routes bridging Europe, Asia and Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Kimberly Spinner)

Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 Photo by Kimberly Spinner, identified by DVIDS