    Blessing at Loko Pa’aiau Fishpond [Image 8 of 9]

    Blessing at Loko Pa’aiau Fishpond

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Holly Herline 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    210326-N-KR702-1238 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 26, 2021) Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick II, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, takes part in the blessing of the house
    during a hale, or open shelter, blessing at the ancient fishpond, Loko Pa’aiau, at McGrew Point Navy housing, March 26. The hale is the most recent accomplishment in the fishpond restoration and preservation plan and will be used as a place for healing and education for the local community. This is part of an ongoing cultural resources project involving a continuing partnership by the U.S. Navy and the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Holly L. Herline)

