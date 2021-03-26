210326-N-KR702-1170 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 26, 2021) Kahu, or priest, Winstom Lum, a native of Hawaii, is presented a ceremonious gift during a hale, or open shelter, blessing at the ancient fishpond, Loko Pa’aiau, at McGrew Point Navy housing, March 26. The hale is the most recent accomplishment in the fishpond restoration and preservation plan and will be used as a place for healing and education for the local community. This is part of an ongoing cultural resources project involving a continuing partnership by the U.S. Navy and the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Holly L. Herline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 23:57 Photo ID: 6573127 VIRIN: 210326-N-KR702-1170 Resolution: 5527x3689 Size: 4.09 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blessing at Loko Pa’aiau Fishpond [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Holly Herline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.