Blessing at Loko Pa’aiau Fishpond

210326-N-KR702-1127 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (March 26, 2021) Guests representing the U.S. Navy, Ali’i Pauahi Hawaiian Civic Club, Living Life Source foundation, Hale Holani and Pa’aiau community volunteers participate in the opening prayer recited by Kahu, or priest, Winstom Lum during a hale, or open shelter, blessing at the ancient fishpond, Loko Pa’aiau, at McGrew Point Navy housing, March 26. The hale is the most recent accomplishment in the fishpond restoration and preservation plan and will be used as a place for healing and education for the local community. This is part of an ongoing cultural resources project involving a continuing partnership by the U.S. Navy and the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Holly L. Herline)

