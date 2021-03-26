Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/5 Marines arrive at Combat Center for SLTE 3-21 [Image 2 of 2]

    1/5 Marines arrive at Combat Center for SLTE 3-21

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, unload baggage after arriving aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, on March 26, 2021. Marines with 1/5 were transported from Camp Pendleton, California, to MCAGCC in order to take part in Marine Air Ground Task Force, Service Level Training Exercise 3-21. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Jaquliyn Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 20:26
    Photo ID: 6573118
    VIRIN: 210326-M-KV124-1104
    Resolution: 4896x3264
    Size: 9.81 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    29 Palms
    1/5
    MCAGCC
    Twentynine Palms
    MAGTFTC
    The Combat Center

