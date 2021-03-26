1/5 Marines arrive at Combat Center for SLTE 3-21

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, unload baggage after arriving aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, on March 26, 2021. Marines with 1/5 were transported from Camp Pendleton, California, to MCAGCC in order to take part in Marine Air Ground Task Force, Service Level Training Exercise 3-21. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Jaquliyn Davis)
