U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, are briefed after arriving aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, on March 26, 2021. Marines with 1/5 were transported from Camp Pendleton, California, to MCAGCC in order to take part in Marine Air Ground Task Force, Service Level Training Exercise 3-21. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Jaquliyn Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 20:26 Photo ID: 6573117 VIRIN: 210326-M-KV124-1031 Resolution: 3264x2896 Size: 5.33 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1/5 Marines arrive at Combat Center for SLTE 3-21 [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Jacquilyn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.