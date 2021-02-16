Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Natela Cutter 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Lt. Col. Chani Cordero, Chief Operating Officer at the Presidio of Monterey Health Services, holds up COVID-19 vaccine stickers that she created for patients who receive their vaccine at the Weckerling Center on the Presidio of Monterey Feb. 16, 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 18:08
    Photo ID: 6572998
    VIRIN: 210216-A-LN562-002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 14.59 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to stick [Image 3 of 3], by Natela Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Monterey
    NPS
    Presidio of Monterey
    DLIFLC
    COVID-19 vaccination

