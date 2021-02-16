Spc. Matsolilas Pierre, with the California Medical Detachment, fills up a vial of COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for patients arriving to receive their first vaccine shot at the Weckerling Center on the Presidio of Monterey Feb. 16, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 18:08 Photo ID: 6572995 VIRIN: 210216-A-LN562-001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.39 MB Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prepping for battle with COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.