Spc. Matsolilas Pierre, with the California Medical Detachment, fills up a vial of COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for patients arriving to receive their first vaccine shot at the Weckerling Center on the Presidio of Monterey Feb. 16, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 18:08
|Photo ID:
|6572995
|VIRIN:
|210216-A-LN562-001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prepping for battle with COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT