    Prepping for battle with COVID-19 [Image 1 of 3]

    Prepping for battle with COVID-19

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Tamara Cario 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Spc. Matsolilas Pierre, with the California Medical Detachment, fills up a vial of COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for patients arriving to receive their first vaccine shot at the Weckerling Center on the Presidio of Monterey Feb. 16, 2021.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    This work, Prepping for battle with COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by Tamara Cario

