Getting ready for the COVID-19 vaccine

A soldier at the Presidio of Monterey prepares a patient to receive his COVID-19 vaccine at the Weckerling Center Feb. 15, 2021.
|03.15.2021
|03.26.2021 18:08
|6572997
|210216-A-LN562-004
|7360x4912
|10.47 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US
|1
|0
