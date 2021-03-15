Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Getting ready for the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 3]

    Getting ready for the COVID-19 vaccine

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Natela Cutter 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    A soldier at the Presidio of Monterey prepares a patient to receive his COVID-19 vaccine at the Weckerling Center Feb. 15, 2021.

    TAGS

    Monterey
    NPS
    Presidio of Monterey
    DLIFLC
    COVID-19 vaccination

