USS Essex Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2021) An AV/8B Harrier, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 13, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes off from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

