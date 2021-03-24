PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2021) An AV/8B Harrier, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 13, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes off from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 17:48
|Photo ID:
|6572946
|VIRIN:
|210324-N-ZW128-1022
|Resolution:
|3167x2262
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
