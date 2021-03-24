USS Essex Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonnathon Ramirez, back, from San Marcos, Calif., an AV/8B Harrier mechanic assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 13, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Arianna Yvarra, from San Diego, an AV/8B Harrier mechanic assigned to VMA 214, perform maintenance on an AV/8B Harrier in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

