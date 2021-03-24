Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Essex Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonnathon Ramirez, back, from San Marcos, Calif., an AV/8B Harrier mechanic assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 13, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Arianna Yvarra, from San Diego, an AV/8B Harrier mechanic assigned to VMA 214, perform maintenance on an AV/8B Harrier in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 17:48
    Photo ID: 6572944
    VIRIN: 210324-N-EB193-1017
    Resolution: 4624x3078
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

