USS Essex Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 1st Class Sebastian Gallego, right, from Miami, Fla., carries a fuel hose on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)

Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN