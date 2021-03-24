PACIFIC OCEAN (March 24, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 1st Class Sebastian Gallego, right, from Miami, Fla., carries a fuel hose on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jenna Dobson)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 17:47
|Photo ID:
|6572941
|VIRIN:
|210324-N-RP442-1138
|Resolution:
|5899x3938
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jenna Dobson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT