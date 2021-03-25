Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.A.F Thunderbirds certify for 2021 season [Image 9 of 11]

    U.S.A.F Thunderbirds certify for 2021 season

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds train and present to Gen. Mark D. Kelly, Commander of Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 25, 2021. COMACC and the FAA have certified the demonstration team prior to the 2021 season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 15:58
    VIRIN: 210325-F-QH368-0605
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.A.F Thunderbirds certify for 2021 season [Image 11 of 11], by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    ACC
    U.S. Air Force
    COMACC
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

