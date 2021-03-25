U.S.A.F Thunderbirds certify for 2021 season

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds train and present to Gen. Mark D. Kelly, Commander of Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 25, 2021. COMACC and the FAA have certified the demonstration team prior to the 2021 season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas J. De La Pena)

Date Taken: 03.25.2021
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US