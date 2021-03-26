A contractor with the Tyndall Program Management Office demonstrates how to map the interior of a building at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 26, 2021. Tyndall PMO has been tasked with creating a virtual and augmented reality version of the base to aid leadership with mission and infrastructure planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 12:54
|Photo ID:
|6572347
|VIRIN:
|210326-F-MG692-0020
|Resolution:
|7572x4870
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall PMO digital twin demo [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
