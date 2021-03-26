Tyndall PMO digital twin demo

Lowell Ursey, Tyndall Program Management Office chief of integration division, conducts an interview with local media at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 26, 2021. Tyndall PMO has been tasked with creating a virtual and augmented reality version of the base to aid leadership with mission and infrastructure planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 12:54
|Photo ID:
|6572345
|VIRIN:
|210326-F-MG692-0016
|Resolution:
|7869x5132
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
