Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tyndall PMO digital twin demo [Image 2 of 5]

    Tyndall PMO digital twin demo

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Pictured is an aerial drone at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 26, 2021. Drones and other equipment with 3D imaging capabilities will be constructing a virtual and augmented reality version of the installation to aid in mission and infrastructure planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 12:54
    Photo ID: 6572344
    VIRIN: 210326-F-MG692-0009
    Resolution: 8009x5339
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall PMO digital twin demo [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tyndall PMO digital twin demo
    Tyndall PMO digital twin demo
    Tyndall PMO digital twin demo
    Tyndall PMO digital twin demo
    Tyndall PMO digital twin demo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tyndall
    TAFB
    325th FW
    Tyndall PMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT