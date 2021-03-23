INDIAN OCEAN (March 23, 2021) – U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Chris Grubb, from Fresno, Calif., (left) and U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jay Gleeson, from Denver, look out of an emergency exit on a C-2A Greyhound, assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 23, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Richardson)

