INDIAN OCEAN (March 23, 2021) – U.S. Sailors, assigned to the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146, quiz each other about the Joint Direct Attack Munition GBU-38 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 23, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Richardson)

Date Taken: 03.23.2021