100th ARW participates in flyover in honor of Greece's bicentennial of Independence

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighting Wing from Aviano Air Base, Italy, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during aerial refueling above the Adriatic Sea, March 25, 2021. The 100th ARW participated in an aerial refueling and a flyover above Athens, Greece, in honor of Greece’s bicentennial of independence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

Date Taken: 03.25.2021
Location: ADRIATIC SEA