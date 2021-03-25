A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, flies above Athens, Greece, March 25, 2021. The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

Date Taken: 03.25.2021
Location: ATHENS, UNKNOWN, GR
100th ARW participates in flyover in honor of Greece's bicentennial of Independence