    100th ARW participates in flyover in honor of Greece's bicentennial of Independence [Image 22 of 25]

    100th ARW participates in flyover in honor of Greece's bicentennial of Independence

    ATHENS, UNKNOWN, GREECE

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, flies above Athens, Greece, March 25, 2021. The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 07:23
    Photo ID: 6571772
    VIRIN: 210325-F-IM475-1022
    Resolution: 6875x4588
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: ATHENS, UNKNOWN, GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW participates in flyover in honor of Greece's bicentennial of Independence [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Greece
    flyover
    Independence
    Air Force
    Athens
    acropolis

