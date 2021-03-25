A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, flies above Athens, Greece, March 25, 2021. The 100th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135s are a force multiplier that extend the reach of fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 07:23
|Photo ID:
|6571772
|VIRIN:
|210325-F-IM475-1022
|Resolution:
|6875x4588
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|ATHENS, UNKNOWN, GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 100th ARW participates in flyover in honor of Greece's bicentennial of Independence [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
