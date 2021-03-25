Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW participates in flyover in honor of Greece's bicentennial of Independence [Image 9 of 25]

    100th ARW participates in flyover in honor of Greece's bicentennial of Independence

    ADRIATIC SEA

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighting Wing from Aviano Air Base, Italy, fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, above the Adriatic Sea, March 25, 2021. The 100th ARW participated in an aerial refueling of F-16s above the Adriatic Sea and a flyover above Athens, Greece, in honor of Greece’s bicentennial of independence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 07:22
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    This work, 100th ARW participates in flyover in honor of Greece's bicentennial of Independence [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Greece
    flyover
    Independence
    Air Force
    Athens
    acropolis

