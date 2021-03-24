Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs East Africa team helps support fight against COVID [Image 1 of 4]

    Civil Affairs East Africa team helps support fight against COVID

    DJIBOUTI

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa, in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to the National Office of Water and Sanitation (ONEAD) in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 24, 2021. The group supplied the equipment in an effort to continue supporting the local government’s fight against the spread of infectious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 04:09
    Photo ID: 6571573
    VIRIN: 210324-F-YK577-1008
    Resolution: 4509x3220
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs East Africa team helps support fight against COVID [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Civil Affairs
    CJTF-HOA
    COVID 19

