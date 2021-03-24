Civil Affairs East Africa team helps support fight against COVID

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa, in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to the National Office of Water and Sanitation (ONEAD) in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 24, 2021. The group supplied the equipment in an effort to continue supporting the local government’s fight against the spread of infectious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

