    Civil Affairs East Africa team helps support fight against COVID [Image 3 of 4]

    Civil Affairs East Africa team helps support fight against COVID

    DJIBOUTI

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Cpt. Jessica Campion, the public health nurse with Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa, in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), explains how to properly wear a N95 mask to the staff of the National Office of Water and Sanitation (ONEAD) in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 24, 2021. The group delivered 14,000 N95 masks in an effort to support the local government’s fight against the spread of infectious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    This work, Civil Affairs East Africa team helps support fight against COVID [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

