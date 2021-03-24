U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Civil Affairs East Africa Southern European Task Force Africa, in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), pose for a photo with staff from the National Office of Water and Sanitation (ONEAD) in Djibouti City, Djibouti, March 24, 2021. The group delivered personal protective equipment (PPE) in an effort to continue supporting the local government’s fight against the spread of infectious diseases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 04:09 Photo ID: 6571576 VIRIN: 210324-F-YK577-1063 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 5.98 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs East Africa team helps support fight against COVID [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.