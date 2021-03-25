Airmen from the 8th Medical Group provide medical care to simulated victims during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 25, 2021. The 8th MDG worked to improve their response time to the scene, as well as providing efficient and proper health care to the simulated victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 01:08 Photo ID: 6571430 VIRIN: 210325-F-SQ280-0034 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.92 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Med Hawks progress response time [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.