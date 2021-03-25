Med Hawks progress response time

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Simulated victims and Airmen from the 8th Medical Group participate in a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 25, 2021. The 8th MDG worked to improve their response time to the scene, as well as providing efficient and proper health care to the simulated victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    TAGS

    first responders
    Wolf Pack
    Medics
    ReadyAF
    Med Hawks

