Med Hawks progress response time

A simulated victim receives medical treatment during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 25, 2021. The 8th Medical Group worked to improve their response time to the scene, as well as providing efficient and proper health care to the simulated victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

