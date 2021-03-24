U.S. Army Spc. Jacob McCall with the Michigan National Guard, currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) greets members of the Selfridge Air National Guard Base (SANGB) community receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic held at SANGB, Harrison Township, Michigan, March 24, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 20:46 Photo ID: 6571348 VIRIN: 210324-Z-EZ686-1006 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 2.07 MB Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan’s Task Force North Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine to Veterans [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.