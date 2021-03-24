Michigan’s Task Force North Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

U.S. Army Pvt. Matthew Peterson with the Michigan National Guard, currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) assists those administering the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the Selfridge Air National Guard Base (SANGB) community during a vaccination clinic held at SANGB, Harrison Township, Michigan, March 24, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

