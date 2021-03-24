Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan’s Task Force North Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine at Selfridge Air National Guard Base [Image 2 of 7]

    Michigan’s Task Force North Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lloyd Luce with the Michigan National Guard, currently serving with Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) assists those administering the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the Selfridge Air National Guard Base (SANGB) community during a vaccination clinic held at SANGB, Harrison Township, Michigan, March 24, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

