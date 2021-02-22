U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command visits Lancer Brigade

U.S. Army soldier Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, commanding general, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command discusses the importance of upgrading mobile communications capability with the leadership team for CECOM, Integrated Logistics Support Center, Field Support Division on North Fort Lewis, Wash., Feb. 22, 2021. The Field Support Division was tasked with upgrading the communication and networking systems for the Lancer Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dean Johnson)

