U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command visits Lancer Brigade

U.S. Army soldier Spc. Brandon Minter (right) assigned to 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, briefs Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, (left) commanding general U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, on the progress of upgrading the communication and networking systems for the Lancer Brigade on North Fort Lewis, Wash., Feb. 22, 2021. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dean Johnson)

Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 Location: JBLM, WA, US