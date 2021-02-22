U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, work on upgrading communication and networking systems as Major General Mitchell Kilgo (right), commanding general, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command is being briefed on North Fort Lewis, Wash., Feb. 22, 2021. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 13:14
|Photo ID:
|6570627
|VIRIN:
|210222-A-BY519-1032
|Resolution:
|5735x3823
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command visits Lancer Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
