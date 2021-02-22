Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command visits Lancer Brigade [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command visits Lancer Brigade

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Dean Johnson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, work on upgrading communication and networking systems as Major General Mitchell Kilgo (right), commanding general, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command is being briefed on North Fort Lewis, Wash., Feb. 22, 2021. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dean Johnson)

    This work, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command visits Lancer Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

