U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, work on upgrading communication and networking systems as Major General Mitchell Kilgo (right), commanding general, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command is being briefed on North Fort Lewis, Wash., Feb. 22, 2021. The Lancer Brigade is the premiere ready force for the Indo-Pacific region and continues to maintain readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dean Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 13:14 Photo ID: 6570627 VIRIN: 210222-A-BY519-1032 Resolution: 5735x3823 Size: 7.03 MB Location: JBLM, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command visits Lancer Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.