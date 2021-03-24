An Army Soldier serving with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team Task Force Spartan (right) points an active-duty Soldier to the waiting area during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Joint Forces Headquarters in Lansing, Michigan, March 24, 2021. The clinic provided vaccines to approximately 250 Department of Defense personnel and other Tricare eligible recipients. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 13:14 Photo ID: 6570623 VIRIN: 210324-Z-ZH169-1047 Resolution: 4814x3434 Size: 2.22 MB Location: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Force Headquarters Vaccine Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.