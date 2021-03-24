Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Force Headquarters Vaccine Clinic

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    An Army Soldier serving with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team Task Force Spartan administers the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Joint Forces Headquarters in Lansing, Michigan, March 24, 2021. The clinic provided vaccines to approximately 250 Department of Defense personnel and other Tricare eligible recipients. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Force Headquarters Vaccine Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Covid-19

