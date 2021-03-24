U.S. Army Spc. Shaquondre Berry, combat medic, Michigan Medical Detachment, Michigan Army National Guard, draws a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic, March 24, 2021, at the Joint Forces Headquarters in Lansing, Michigan. The clinic provided vaccines to approximately 250 Department of Defense personnel and other Tricare eligible recipients. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 13:14 Photo ID: 6570620 VIRIN: 210324-Z-ZH169-1010 Resolution: 5532x3900 Size: 2.91 MB Location: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Force Headquarters Vaccine Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.