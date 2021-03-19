Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg and their spouses visit Eielson AFB

Lisa Krumm, spouse of Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Alaskan Command, Alaskan NORAD Region and 11th Air Force Commander, left, and Amy Berg, spouse of Alaskan Command, Alaskan NORAD region, and Senior Enlisted Leader Command Chief Master Sergeant, discuss experiences and benefits of Airman Family and Readiness programs with Eielson families March 19, 2021 at Eielson AFB, AK. The Airman and Family Readiness Center is responsible for ensuring resources required to support active duty members and their families are available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall)

