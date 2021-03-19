Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg and their spouses visit Eielson AFB [Image 3 of 3]

    Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg and their spouses visit Eielson AFB

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Rickey Gant, Fitness Center NCOIC, explains Eielson’s gym layout to Lisa Krumm, spouse of Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Alaskan Command, Alaskan NORAD Region and 11th Air Force Commander, March 19, 2021 at Eielson AFB, AK. During their visit Krumm and Amy Berg, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Eleventh Air Force, toured several quality of life and care facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 13:16
    Photo ID: 6570611
    VIRIN: 210319-F-ED762-7214
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. David Krumm, Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg and their spouses visit Eielson AFB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    Eielson AFB
    Alaskan Command
    11th Air Force
    Last Frontier
    354FW

