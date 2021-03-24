18th Wing MARE

U.S. Air Force firefighters and medical personnel from the 18th Civil Engineer Group and 18th Medical Group, load a mannequin into an ambulance during a Major Accident Response Exercise on Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 24, 2021. The exercise tested the readiness and response capabilities of the 18th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

