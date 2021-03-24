U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 18th Civil Engineer Group, assess a simulated patient recovered from a simulated aircraft crash during a Major Accident Response Exercise on Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 24, 2021. The exercise tested the readiness and response capabilities of the 18th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6569982
|VIRIN:
|210324-F-IV266-1004
|Resolution:
|7117x4745
|Size:
|20.81 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing MARE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
