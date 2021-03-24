Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Wing MARE [Image 8 of 8]

    18th Wing MARE

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Mannequins await transport to a hospital during a Major Accident Response Exercise on Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 24, 2021. The exercise tested the readiness and response capabilities of the 18th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    This work, 18th Wing MARE [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Wing

    USPACOM

    Major Accident Response Exercise

    MARE

    Indo-PACOM

    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    Major Accident Response Exercise
    MARE
    Indo-PACOM

