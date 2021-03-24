Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa MWR Cooking Class [Image 1 of 2]

    Misawa MWR Cooking Class

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210324-N-EJ241-2028

    MISAWA, Japan (March 24, 2021) – Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Patrice Brooks, assigned to Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Northwest, Van Operation Detachment (VOD) 4, volunteers to teach a Jamaican Ox Tail cooking class to Sailors from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa and several tenant commands during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) event at NAF Misawa. Navy MWR’s mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 22:43
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: SAINT ANN'S BAY, 6, JM
    food
    MWR
    NAF Misawa
    FRCNW VOD-4

