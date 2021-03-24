Misawa MWR Cooking Class

210324-N-EJ241-2030
MISAWA, Japan (March 24, 2021) – Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Patrice Brooks, assigned to Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) Northwest, Van Operation Detachment (VOD) 4, volunteers to teach a Jamaican Ox Tail cooking class to Sailors from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa and several tenant commands during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) event at NAF Misawa. Navy MWR’s mission is to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
