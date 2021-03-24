Soldiers and Airmen of the Alabama National Guard's mobile vaccination teams operate a pop-up vaccination clinic March 24th in Enterprise, Ala. Including indoor and drive-through options, the team provided free COVID-19 vaccines for more than 800 local residents. The process consisted of a health screening, provider consultation, vaccination and an observation period. The mission is part of an ongoing partnership initiative between the Alabama National Guard, Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Emergency Management Agency and local governments to make the vaccines available to rural communities in 24 Alabama counties.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 23:50 Photo ID: 6569932 VIRIN: 210324-Z-CQ241-1021 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.53 MB Location: ENTERPRISE, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama National Guard operates mobile vaccination clinic in Enterprise [Image 36 of 36], by SPC Cody Muzio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.