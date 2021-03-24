Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama National Guard operates mobile vaccination clinic in Enterprise [Image 23 of 36]

    Alabama National Guard operates mobile vaccination clinic in Enterprise

    ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Cody Muzio 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen of the Alabama National Guard's mobile vaccination teams operate a pop-up vaccination clinic March 24th in Enterprise, Ala. Including indoor and drive-through options, the team provided free COVID-19 vaccines for more than 800 local residents. The process consisted of a health screening, provider consultation, vaccination and an observation period. The mission is part of an ongoing partnership initiative between the Alabama National Guard, Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Emergency Management Agency and local governments to make the vaccines available to rural communities in 24 Alabama counties.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 23:50
    Photo ID: 6569934
    VIRIN: 210324-Z-CQ241-1023
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: ENTERPRISE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard operates mobile vaccination clinic in Enterprise [Image 36 of 36], by SPC Cody Muzio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    Alabama
    National Guard
    COVID-19

