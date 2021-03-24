Alabama National Guard Soldiers and Airmen load vaccine doses to be administered to Greene County citizens at Greenetrack, Eutaw, Ala. on March 24, 2021. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye).
This work, Alabama Guard Mobile Vaccination Sites Are Open To The Public [Image 27 of 27], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
